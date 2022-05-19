Tight labour market cited by EM Services as reason for not taking part in tender to manage Sengkang Town Council

SINGAPORE: The tight labour market is why existing managing agent EM Services did not put in a bid to manage Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) after its contract ends next January, the company's chief executive officer said on Thursday (May 19).

The Workers' Party-run town council had said on the Sengkang GRC Facebook page on Tuesday that it did not receive any bids during a tender exercise for a managing agent held in April. It added that it will directly manage all divisions within the town from next year.

In response to CNA's queries, EM Services' CEO Tony Khoo said: "As you are aware, SKTC called for tender to manage the entire SKTC.

"EM is managing only a part of SKTC now ... managing township requires many people. As labour market is very tight these days, it is not easy to find the right people who have the relevant skill sets.

"As such, we have decided to give it a miss for this tender."

SKTC is chaired by Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru, while its vice chair is fellow WP MP Louis Chua. Associate Professor Jamus Lim, also an MP for Sengkang, is an elected member of the town council.

Formed shortly before the General Election in 2020, Sengkang GRC comprises four wards.

Prior to the elections, the Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions - previously under the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol East SMC - were managed by EM Services, under the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town council.

Meanwhile, the Anchorvale division, which previously fell under Punggol West SMC, was managed by CPG Facilities, under the Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

The Anchorvale division has been managed by Sengkang Town Council since Oct 31 last year, with its daily operations handled by staff hired directly by the town council.

The other three divisions meanwhile are managed by EM Services, whose contract is due to expire on Jan 31, 2023.