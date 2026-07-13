AI-generated women are spreading disinformation about Singapore on TikTok

SINGAPORE: With their perfect hair, polished makeup and poised demeanour, the women could not be more ready for the bright lights of social media. Using TikTok as their stage, they speak confidently in Mandarin about weighty issues concerning Singapore and Malaysia, from the economy to geopolitics and foreign relations.

But many of these “presenters” are not what they seem.

A CNA investigation of 30 such TikTok accounts found a factory-like system behind over 550 videos. Nearly all (98 per cent) were assembled by taking AI-generated, manipulated or copied female personas, and stitching them together with reused voices and recycled scripts. Nearly nine in 10 videos pushed false or misleading claims about Singapore and Malaysia, drawing more than 3 million views in total.

Between October 2025 and June 2026, they repeatedly advanced a worldview where Singapore’s fortunes were dictated by China. The narratives blended fact, distortion and outright invention: The most outlandish one claimed that Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan had unsuccessfully begged China and Indonesia not to let a new shipping route bypass Singapore’s port. No such thing happened.

As part of its investigation, CNA sent questions and shared examples of two accounts to TikTok. A few days later, both accounts were terminated.

A spokesperson for the platform said the accounts had broken rules on “deceptive behaviour”. She added that TikTok constantly monitors for and removes accounts trying to “manipulate our systems or our community in order to influence public debate”.

According to TikTok, the range of deceptive behaviour includes covert influence operations, impersonation, spam and fake reviews.