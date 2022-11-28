Timeline: Repealing Section 377A and amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage

SINGAPORE: Parliament is set to debate a Bill repealing a law that criminalises sex between men and another Bill to amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from legal challenges.

Section 377A of the Penal Code is a colonial-era law that penalises sex between men, while marriage is defined under Section 12 of the Women’s Charter as being between a man and a woman.

The two Bills were tabled in Parliament in October, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech in August that the Government would do so.

Here is a look back at the key events around Section 377A:

1938

The law was introduced in Singapore’s Penal Code in 1938, when the country was under British rule.

2007

In 2007, then Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Siew Kum Hong filed a petition calling for the repeal of Section 377A, on the basis that it contravened the constitutional guarantee of equality and equal protection for all.

Parliament voted to retain the law. Mr Lee said in Parliament then that the law will not be proactively enforced.

2010

In September 2010, Mr Tan Eng Hong filed a challenge seeking to declare Section 377A unconstitutional.

This came after he was charged under Section 377A, for having oral sex with another man at a public toilet in CityLink Mall in March 2010.

In December 2010, Mr Tan's challenge was struck out by the assistant registrar on the grounds that it was, among other things, an abuse of court process.

Mr Tan appealed to the High Court but the judge dismissed it on the grounds that there was no real controversy to be decided, as he had already pleaded guilty and was convicted of a different charge.

He took his case to the Court of Appeal, which ruled that Mr Tan’s case should be heard again in the High Court.

Feb 14, 2013

A High Court reserved judgment after graphic designers Gary Lim Meng Suang and Kenneth Chee Mun-Leon challenged that Section 377A was unconstitutional, the second legal action after Mr Tan’s case.

The two men, who had been a couple for 15 years, contended that the statute discriminates on the basis of sexual orientation, which makes it a violation of Article 12 of the Constitution.

Apr 9, 2013

Mr Lim and Mr Chee’s legal challenge against Section 377A was dismissed by the High Court.

October 2013

On Oct 2, 2013, Justice Loh dismissed another challenge against Section 377A mounted by Mr Tan.

In that same month, the Court of Appeal allowed two challenges against Section 377A to be heard together. The cases were mounted by Mr Tan, as well as Mr Lim and Mr Chee.