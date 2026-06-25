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Singapore sends condolences to Timor-Leste after former president Guterres’ death
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Singapore

Singapore sends condolences to Timor-Leste after former president Guterres’ death

Mr Francisco Guterres, who served as Timor-Leste’s sixth president, died on Sunday in a Malaysian hospital at the age of 71.

Singapore sends condolences to Timor-Leste after former president Guterres’ death
Former Timor-Leste President Francisco Guterres in Dili on Jan 26, 2018. (File photo: AFP/Valentino Dariel Sousa)
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25 Jun 2026 05:17PM
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SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 24) extended condolences to Timor-Leste over the death of its former President Francisco Guterres.

Mr Guterres, who served as Timor-Leste’s sixth president, died on Sunday in a Malaysian hospital. He was 71.

The former leader held office from 2017 to 2022, after decades of fighting for his country’s independence.

In a letter to his Timor-Leste counterpart Jose Ramos-Horta, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam hailed Mr Guterres’ devotion to his country.

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“President Guterres devoted his life to Timor-Leste,” wrote Mr Tharman.

“In the struggle for independence and later as president, he played a crucial role in strengthening Timor-Leste's democratic institutions and fostering national unity.”

Mr Guterres’ commitment and contributions towards building a sovereign and independent Timor-Leste will “long be remembered”, Mr Tharman added.

“At this time of sorrow, our thoughts are with President Guterres’ family and loved ones, and with the people of Timor-Leste as they mourn the loss of a respected statesman and leader.”

Timor-Leste declared a week of mourning for Guterres on Monday, with flags flown half-mast in public buildings, including at embassies and consulates.

Mr Ramos-Horta, who defeated Mr Guterres in the 2022 presidential election, said his former rival was a "great patriot", adding that his passing was "a great loss for the nation".

The 71-year-old’s family asked for privacy as supporters paid tribute to the beloved former leader.

“We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this difficult time, as we join in prayer and pay tribute to his memory, his legacy and his dedication to the Timorese people," they said.

Source: CNA/rl(rj)

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Timor-Leste President Tharman Shanmugaratnam
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