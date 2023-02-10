'Long come to accept public scrutiny': MP Tin Pei Ling on shift to corporate development role at Grab

CHANGE OF PLANS

Ms Tin noted that when she was initially appointed director of public affairs and policy at Grab, the People's Action Party (PAP) did not object to the role.

"I informed the PAP of my possible employment and nature of the role at Grab in mid-2022, and then formally informed the PAP in September 2022 about my appointment. They did not object," she said.

"Following the recent public attention, Grab and I discussed and agreed that it would be best for me to move into a role that did not involve any government relations in Singapore."

The PAP said in a statement on Friday that following public comments about Ms Tin's appointment, it discussed the matter with her again to better understand the scope of her duties.

"It then became clear to the Party that she would be expected to engage regularly with government ministries and agencies on public policy issues on behalf of Grab," it added.

"While she would make it clear that she was engaging in her private capacity and not as a PAP MP, there could still be challenges in carrying out these responsibilities, especially under the current circumstances."

Explaining the decision to move into a different role, Ms Tin said: "I understand and have long come to accept the public scrutiny that comes with being an MP. But I would never want it to hinder my ability to serve my constituents well as MP, or to do my job at Grab effectively.

"And this would be the case if my intentions and actions in the future are always called into doubt, whether justified or not."

She added that her reason for joining Grab "holds firm", "to support its social mission of creating economic empowerment for everyone".

The MacPherson MP said that serving her residents over the past 12 years has been "extremely meaningful".

"Being the voice of my residents, finding ways to improve their lives, and serving Singapore will always, always be my top priority," she added.