'Long come to accept public scrutiny': MP Tin Pei Ling on shift to corporate development role at Grab
The PAP did not object when MP Tin Pei Ling informed the party about her possible appointment and the nature of her initial role in public affairs and policy at Grab.
SINGAPORE: Following public scrutiny of her earlier appointment at Grab Singapore, Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling said on Friday (Feb 10) that it would be best for her to move into a role that did not involve any government relations in the country.
She will transition to becoming a director of corporate development.
The announcement comes more than a week after it was reported that she had been appointed director of public affairs and policy at Grab Singapore. The news prompted questions about a possible conflict of interest between her positions in Parliament and at the tech company.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Ms Tin said her new role as director of corporate development is "aligned to my career interest and will also tap on my past experiences in consulting and corporate strategy".
She added: "To ensure that I can always contribute constructively in Parliament, I also need to challenge myself to grow, and keep pace with developments. Hence I saw the opportunity to return to the private sector as a way to broaden my horizons and to hone new skills. I looked forward to my role at Grab as an opportunity to grow and contribute to society."
Before joining Grab, Ms Tin served as the chief executive officer at Business China, a Singapore non-profit organisation cultivating Singapore-China relationships.
CHANGE OF PLANS
Ms Tin noted that when she was initially appointed director of public affairs and policy at Grab, the People's Action Party (PAP) did not object to the role.
"I informed the PAP of my possible employment and nature of the role at Grab in mid-2022, and then formally informed the PAP in September 2022 about my appointment. They did not object," she said.
"Following the recent public attention, Grab and I discussed and agreed that it would be best for me to move into a role that did not involve any government relations in Singapore."
The PAP said in a statement on Friday that following public comments about Ms Tin's appointment, it discussed the matter with her again to better understand the scope of her duties.
"It then became clear to the Party that she would be expected to engage regularly with government ministries and agencies on public policy issues on behalf of Grab," it added.
"While she would make it clear that she was engaging in her private capacity and not as a PAP MP, there could still be challenges in carrying out these responsibilities, especially under the current circumstances."
Explaining the decision to move into a different role, Ms Tin said: "I understand and have long come to accept the public scrutiny that comes with being an MP. But I would never want it to hinder my ability to serve my constituents well as MP, or to do my job at Grab effectively.
"And this would be the case if my intentions and actions in the future are always called into doubt, whether justified or not."
She added that her reason for joining Grab "holds firm", "to support its social mission of creating economic empowerment for everyone".
The MacPherson MP said that serving her residents over the past 12 years has been "extremely meaningful".
"Being the voice of my residents, finding ways to improve their lives, and serving Singapore will always, always be my top priority," she added.
GRAB ADDRESSES POTENTIAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST
When Grab first decided to hire Ms Tin, "much thought and care was given to address any potential conflict of interest" that may arise, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Nonetheless, it noted that "the discourse has led us to pause and reflect on how we can create an environment where Pei Ling can serve effectively in both her roles as an MP as well as representing Grab".
As such, Grab came to a "mutual agreement" with Ms Tin on her revised role, after discussing her career aspirations and evaluating her experience against relevant open roles.
"Her duties will include realising synergies across our investments and acquisitions, as well as supporting strategy development. In her new role, Pei Ling will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, nor will she represent Grab in public policy discussions with Singapore government officials," the company said.
"She will be expected to continue abiding by the rules of engagement we have put in place to declare and avoid any possible conflicts of interest, and operate in the same manner as other MPs holding private sector roles."
Prior to joining Grab, Ms Tin had served as the chief executive officer at Business China, a Singapore non-profit organisation cultivating Singapore-China relationships, since May 2018. She left the role in December 2022, but remains a board member.