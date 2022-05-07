IN FOCUS: A couple's love story, their neighbourhood bakery and the difficult decision to call it quits

As she grew older, Mdm Soh would eventually spend more time in the bakery.

"My dad would allow me to go in the shop, and I would take down notes of whatever they were doing, take down the recipes. Back then they used ounces, so I noted that down," she recalled.

But it wasn't just ladyfingers and English macaroons that she would fall head over heels with.

"He'd been working at the shop ever since he was a young boy," Mdm Soh said of her husband, Mr Tan Yong Siang.

"But I didn't pay much attention to him because I was still a student," she explained. "At the start, he liked me at first. But I never really noticed him, because I had my own life."

It was not until she was in her early 20s that Mdm Soh began to work at the bakery full-time.

"From my time spent helping, I could see how tiring this job was. That’s why my dad didn't want us to do it," she said.

And soon, she also began to notice her future husband.

"He was very hardworking and loved what he did. When my dad was sick and asked him to help, he would always do it with a good spirit," she said.

For Mr Tan, there was one thing about Mdm Soh which caught his eye.

"I saw how pretty she was!" he explained with a rare laugh.