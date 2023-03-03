Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Fallen tree at Tiong Bahru Road snarls traffic, crushes car and damages sheltered walkway
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Fallen tree at Tiong Bahru Road snarls traffic, crushes car and damages sheltered walkway

Fallen tree at Tiong Bahru Road snarls traffic, crushes car and damages sheltered walkway

A fallen tree on Tiong Bahru Road crushed a car and snarled traffic. (Images: Septian Hartono, Facebook/buses[in]gapore)

Matthew Mohan
Grace Yeoh
Grace Yeoh & Matthew Mohan
03 Mar 2023 06:41PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A large tree fell across Tiong Bahru Road on Friday (Mar 3) evening, snarling traffic and damaging a sheltered walkway. 

A video taken by CNA reader Dorothea Wong showed a line of SBS Transit buses waiting behind the fallen tree. The 28-year-old said the incident happened at about 5.30pm. 

"It was a super loud sound. I jumped and thought to myself it must have been a car crash. But when I stood to my feet and looked out of the window, I was stunned to see that a tree had fallen across the two-way street."

SBS Transit said in a tweet at about 6pm that eight of its bus services were being diverted from the area due to a fallen tree, with five bus stops skipped. 

"Please be informed that Services 5, 16, 33/33A, 63, 851, 122, 123/123M and 195/195A are being diverted from Tiong Bahru Road with 5 bus stops skipped (10161, 10169, 10151, 10141 and 10149) due to a fallen tree."

A large tree toppled over on Mar 3, 2023 at Tiong Bahru Road. (Photo: CNA/Grace Yeoh)
The fallen tree and damaged sheltered walkway along Tiong Bahru Road on Mar 3, 2023. (Photo: Twitter/septian)
The damaged sheltered walkway along Tiong Bahru Road on Mar 3, 2023. (Photo: Septian Hartono)

When CNA arrived at the scene at about 6.30pm, there was a queue of buses lined up until Tiong Bahru Plaza. 

Police vehicles, an ambulance and a lorry crane were also at the site, with workers in the process of clearing away the tree. 

The tree, which used to stand beside Block 7 Tiong Bahru Road, appeared to have been uprooted. It toppled and crashed into a sheltered walkway on the opposite side of the road, in front of Block 24. 

CNA reader Septian Hartono shared a photo of the damaged sheltered walkway, showing that a portion of it had collapsed under the tree's weight. 

Another photo by Mr Hartono showed that a car had also been badly damaged, with debris seen atop the crushed vehicle. 

CNA has contacted the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Housing and Development Board and Tanjong Pagar Town Council for comment. 

The fallen tree disrupted traffic, and buses were seen in a line all the way until Tiong Bahru Plaza on Mar 3, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Grace Yeoh)
A sheltered walkway at Tiong Bahru Road was damaged after a large tree fell on it on Mar 3, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Grace Yeoh)

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/lk(zl)

Related Topics

accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.