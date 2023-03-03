Fallen tree at Tiong Bahru Road snarls traffic, crushes car and damages sheltered walkway

SINGAPORE: A large tree fell across Tiong Bahru Road on Friday (Mar 3) evening, snarling traffic and damaging a sheltered walkway.

A video taken by CNA reader Dorothea Wong showed a line of SBS Transit buses waiting behind the fallen tree. The 28-year-old said the incident happened at about 5.30pm.

"It was a super loud sound. I jumped and thought to myself it must have been a car crash. But when I stood to my feet and looked out of the window, I was stunned to see that a tree had fallen across the two-way street."

SBS Transit said in a tweet at about 6pm that eight of its bus services were being diverted from the area due to a fallen tree, with five bus stops skipped.

"Please be informed that Services 5, 16, 33/33A, 63, 851, 122, 123/123M and 195/195A are being diverted from Tiong Bahru Road with 5 bus stops skipped (10161, 10169, 10151, 10141 and 10149) due to a fallen tree."