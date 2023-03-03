Fallen tree at Tiong Bahru Road snarls traffic, crushes car and damages sheltered walkway

SINGAPORE: A large tree fell across Tiong Bahru Road on Friday (Mar 3) evening, snarling traffic and damaging a sheltered walkway.
A video taken by CNA reader Dorothea Wong showed a line of SBS Transit buses waiting behind the fallen tree. The 28-year-old said the incident happened at about 5.30pm.
"It was a super loud sound. I jumped and thought to myself it must have been a car crash. But when I stood to my feet and looked out of the window, I was stunned to see that a tree had fallen across the two-way street."
SBS Transit said in a tweet at about 6pm that eight of its bus services were being diverted from the area due to a fallen tree, with five bus stops skipped.
"Please be informed that Services 5, 16, 33/33A, 63, 851, 122, 123/123M and 195/195A are being diverted from Tiong Bahru Road with 5 bus stops skipped (10161, 10169, 10151, 10141 and 10149) due to a fallen tree."
When CNA arrived at the scene at about 6.30pm, there was a queue of buses lined up until Tiong Bahru Plaza.
Police vehicles, an ambulance and a lorry crane were also at the site, with workers in the process of clearing away the tree.
The tree, which used to stand beside Block 7 Tiong Bahru Road, appeared to have been uprooted. It toppled and crashed into a sheltered walkway on the opposite side of the road, in front of Block 24.
CNA reader Septian Hartono shared a photo of the damaged sheltered walkway, showing that a portion of it had collapsed under the tree's weight.
Another photo by Mr Hartono showed that a car had also been badly damaged, with debris seen atop the crushed vehicle.
CNA has contacted the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Housing and Development Board and Tanjong Pagar Town Council for comment.
