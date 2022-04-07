Facing a bigger energy bill? Some tips on how to save electricity and money

SINGAPORE: With rising energy costs due to high global oil and gas prices, your electricity bill could increase for some months yet.

SP Group announced last week that the electricity tariff for households will increase by an average of 9.8 per cent for the April to June period - the fifth consecutive quarter of increase.

Addressing the issue of inflation and rising business costs in Parliament, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said it is "not tenable" for the Government to subsidise electricity consumption in Singapore.

Instead, he urged consumers to do their part and conserve energy, "just like how we conserve water".

Here are some steps you can take to reduce your electricity bill.

1. More ticks equals good picks

Consider investing in electrical appliances with a higher tick rating. The more ticks they are awarded, the more energy-efficient they are.

An appliance that uses less electricity to produce a certain output is more efficient than one that uses more energy to result in the same output. That will have a direct impact on your electricity bill.