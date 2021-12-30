22-year-old man charged with posting obscene photographs, videos on online platform OnlyFans

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Dec 30) with posting obscene photographs and videos on the online platform OnlyFans.

Titus Low Kaide is accused of uploading 32 obscene photographs and 29 such videos to his OnlyFans account between April and October this year.

He was also charged with failing to comply with an order issued to him on Oct 11, prohibiting him from accessing or using his OnlyFans account.

According to charge sheets, Low allegedly uploaded three more obscene photographs and five such videos to his account in October.

Police said on Wednesday that it received a report on Sep 4 that a man had allegedly transmitted "obscene materials in the form of images and videos of his private parts" via his OnlyFans account.

He was served with an order telling him not to access the account.

The police added that Low allegedly wrote in to the OnlyFans administrators, claiming that his account was not secured, and a password reset was done. He allegedly posted more obscene material after, said the police.