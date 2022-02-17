OnlyFans content creator Titus Low gets fresh charges for uploading obscene photos, videos

SINGAPORE: Titus Low Kaide, 22, was on Thursday (Feb 17) given a new charge of uploading obscene content on online platform OnlyFans.

He is accused of uploading 20 obscene photos and 14 obscene videos on the platform between Nov 14 and Dec 27 last year, according to charge sheets.

He was also given another charge of failing to comply with an order issued to him on Oct 11 last year, which prohibited him from accessing or using his OnlyFans account. Low allegedly accessed his account with the username "tituslow22" in November last year.

Low now faces a total of five charges, including two earlier charges of uploading obscene materials and one of failing to comply with the order not to use his OnlyFans account.

His lawyer, Kirpal Singh of Kirpal & Associates, asked for time to make representations for his client. The case will return to court in March.

Low was arrested last December. Police previously said that they received a report on Sep 4 last year that a man had allegedly transmitted "obscene materials in the form of images and videos of his private parts" on his OnlyFans account.

His case has raised questions about the legal boundaries of uploading adult content and subscribing to such content on the popular London-based online platform.