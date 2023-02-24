'Crows are innocent': Hecklers disrupt NParks bird trapping in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A crow-trapping operation in Toa Payoh drew the ire of some individuals on Thursday (Feb 23) evening, with shouts of "crows are innocent" and "animal cruelty" heard directed at the trappers.

In footage of the operation obtained and recorded by CNA near blocks 10B and 14 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, several people wearing National Parks Board (NParks) contractor vests can be seen setting up a trap consisting of netting and balloons.

The balloons are used to lift the netting to a significant height.

One crow is subsequently trapped and removed from the netting while people are heard shouting in the background.

One person yells "murderer", while another is heard saying: "Shut up, lah."

According to witnesses CNA spoke to, NParks said that the operation was a trial and it was the first time that such a trapping method was being utilised.

The witnesses said the shouting was coming from residents living on the middle to high floors of the Housing Board blocks.

Some of these residents threw objects at the balloons, they said, adding that they also noticed green lasers used during the operation.