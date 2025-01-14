Future Toa Payoh mega sports and community complex needs 'clear strategy' to benefit public, say observers

SINGAPORE: A major upcoming sports and community project in Singapore's central Toa Payoh residential town will supplement the country's main Kallang Alive sporting precinct, according to sports administrators and urban planning experts.

But they stressed that authorities must find ways to ensure that the Toa Payoh Integrated Development (TPID) is well-utilised by the general public.

Earlier in January, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced in a joint press statement that the development will include a 10,000-seater stadium, a 5,000-seater indoor hall with 22 badminton courts, and a 2,000-seater aquatic centre with 4 indoor pools and 3 “outdoor leisure pools”.

The 12ha project will also house the new Toa Payoh Polyclinic and a library among several other recreational and community facilities.

It is expected to be completed by 2030.