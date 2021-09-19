Toa Payoh Lorong 8 market and hawker centre closed for cleaning after COVID-19 cases found among stallholders

SINGAPORE: The market and hawker centre at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 is closed for deep cleaning for three days until Sunday (Sep 19), after COVID-19 cases were detected among stallholders and people working there.

"In consultation with the Hawkers’ Association and the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council, the centre’s scheduled spring cleaning session has been brought forward to Sep 17 to 19," said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in response to CNA's queries.

The town council has started cleaning and disinfecting the market and hawker centre, the agency added.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, NEA said markets and hawker centres go through routine spring cleaning every quarter, adding that they can be closed from one to three days as a result.

"Regular cleaning will enhance the cleanliness of our hawker centres, allowing patrons to dine in a clean, hygienic and safe environment," said the agency.

NEA's Facebook post came after a message circulating on WhatsApp containing a list of hawker centres being closed.

"This is a usual list referring to hawker centres that are closed for regular spring cleaning and repairs and redecoration works," said the agency.

NEA said members of the public can refer to its website for information on the cleaning schedules and closures before heading out.