Toa Payoh vegetable night market closure: Wholesalers say cheap greens will likely disappear with them

SINGAPORE: For over 50 years, an informal vegetable night market has been one of Toa Payoh's best-kept secrets.

About an hour before midnight until dawn, for six days a week, around 10 vendors bring crates of fresh produce in their lorries to set up makeshift stalls along a stretch of road in Toa Payoh East.

Greens at the informal distribution site are sold at wholesale prices, which means they are typically cheaper than similar produce found at supermarkets and wet markets.

But from Aug 19, the market will cease operations, as authorities are shutting the venue to make way for new housing developments in the area.

Some sellers who spoke to CNA said they were resigned to the closure, while some said they saw it coming.

“We feel hopeless (about the situation). What can I say? There’s nothing much we can do. Since this area is being developed and the BTO (Build-To-Order) flats are going to be ready, so have to go (means) have to go,” said vendor Wang Chai Meng.