Over 6,000 new homes to come for Toa Payoh West, with amenities clustered around Caldecott MRT station

SINGAPORE: More than 6,000 new homes will be built in Toa Payoh West over the coming decade as part of the next phase of rejuvenation for one of Singapore's oldest public housing towns.

The new neighbourhood will comprise mostly public housing, alongside some private housing, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Saturday (Oct 31).

Development works will include a new cluster of commercial, community and recreational amenities around Caldecott MRT station.

These will form a second "heart" for Toa Payoh, complementing the existing town centre in Toa Payoh Central, said the board.