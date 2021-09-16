The Online Citizen's website, social media accounts deactivated ahead of IMDA's deadline

SINGAPORE: The Online Citizen's website and some of its social media accounts were deactivated on Thursday (Sep 16) ahead of a deadline set by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

On Tuesday, IMDA suspended the alternative news provider’s licence and ordered it to stop posting on its website and social media accounts, for failing to declare all its funding sources.



It gave TOC until 3pm on Thursday to disable its website and social media accounts.

When CNA checked the website at around 2pm, the page showed an error code 1020 stating that access to the site was denied. It provided an explanation for the error, saying that the website was using "a security service to protect itself from online attacks".

TOC’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were also deactivated, while its Instagram account was made private. There was no content shown on its YouTube channel.