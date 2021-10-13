Terry Xu ordered to pay PM Lee nearly S$88,000 in costs, disbursements for TOC defamation suit

SINGAPORE: A High Court judge has ordered Terry Xu, editor of the now-defunct website The Online Citizen (TOC), to pay S$87,832.93 to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for costs and disbursements for a defamation suit.

Mr Lee had sued Mr Xu for defamation over an article written by TOC writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan about Mr Lee's disputes with his siblings over their family home at 38 Oxley Road.

The High Court awarded the Prime Minister S$210,000 in total damages. Of this, Mr Xu and Ms Rubaashini were jointly liable for the sum of S$160,000, as the court noted that Mr Lee should not be doubly compensated.

The extra sum of S$50,000 was in aggravated damages that only Mr Xu was ordered to pay.