Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo’s arrest warrant extended after he refuses to return to Singapore

He had said then that he intended to contest the charges and offered to step down as chairman of the opposition party until the matter was resolved.

Yeo was also one of two people arrested in January last year for allegedly committing a criminal breach of trust and forgery in relation to his law firm's clients, an allegation that he has denied over social media.

He has not yet been charged over these allegations.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Siu Ming told the district court that Yeo “remains out of jurisdiction”, and that the police gazette issued against him was still in force.

“Efforts are still ongoing to trace him,” said the prosecutor.

DPP Teo told the court that an investigation officer had managed to contact Yeo via a WhatsApp call in March and, that during that call Yeo told the officer that he does not intend to return to Singapore.

The court granted the prosecution’s request to extend his warrant, until a further review on Sep 27.

This story was originally published in TODAY.