Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo’s arrest warrant extended after he refuses to return to Singapore
SINGAPORE: Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo, who fled Singapore after criminal charges were filed against him, remains at large and has told an investigation officer that he does not intend to return, a district court heard on Wednesday (Mar 29).
A warrant of arrest against him, issued last August when the 32-year-old breached bail conditions by failing to return to Singapore after a work trip, was extended by the courts during a review.
Yeo, who is also the former chairman of Reform Party, has previously said on his Instagram account that he was seeking political asylum in the United Kingdom. He said this after he was charged in January 2022 for the following:
- One count of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of another under the Penal Code
- Two counts of attempting to utter words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of another under the Penal Code
- Three counts of making abusive, threatening or insulting communication towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act
He had said then that he intended to contest the charges and offered to step down as chairman of the opposition party until the matter was resolved.
Yeo was also one of two people arrested in January last year for allegedly committing a criminal breach of trust and forgery in relation to his law firm's clients, an allegation that he has denied over social media.
He has not yet been charged over these allegations.
On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Siu Ming told the district court that Yeo “remains out of jurisdiction”, and that the police gazette issued against him was still in force.
“Efforts are still ongoing to trace him,” said the prosecutor.
DPP Teo told the court that an investigation officer had managed to contact Yeo via a WhatsApp call in March and, that during that call Yeo told the officer that he does not intend to return to Singapore.
The court granted the prosecution’s request to extend his warrant, until a further review on Sep 27.
This story was originally published in TODAY.