Tohato Caramel Corn snack recalled over presence of undeclared almond allergen

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Tohato Caramel Corn Original Flavour products due to the presence of an undeclared almond allergen, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Feb 11).

This comes after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) issued a recall alert for the same reason, said SFA.

As the implicated product was imported into Singapore, SFA has directed two importers, Redmart and JFC(S), to recall the product.

The recall is ongoing, said SFA.

The implicated batches of snacks are in 80g packs and come from Japan. The affected batches of products have best before dates up to and including:

Jan 11, 2022

Mar 12, 2022

Apr 5, 2022

Apr 12, 2022

May 10, 2022

May 13, 2022

May 22, 2022

"Allergen in food could result in (an) allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it," said SFA.

Under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

The agency added that the presence of treenut (almond) allergen does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to almonds.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are allergic to almonds, should not consume it," said SFA.

Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health were advised to seek medical advice. They may also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.