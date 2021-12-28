Shopping for less: If you buy your toiletries at 'mainstream' outlets, are you paying too much?

While major pharmacies and supermarkets typically order items by the dozens, these companies import items in bulk, with quantities measured by pallets or even containers. One pallet can easily hold between 600 and 1,200 products, depending on the size of the item, according to British Essential’s Mr Lim.

“When we bring in a big quantity (of goods), the cost will be lower so we give the same concessions to the consumer,” he said.

Sales of the products have to move fast to clear the large quantity ordered, he added.

“That is why we prefer to pass on all the benefits that we get to the consumer because it’s the only way that we can consume our quantity.”

Venus Beauty brings in between three and five containers of fast-moving items such as shower gel each month. According to the company’s director Danny Lim, it takes about a week to clear a container worth of stocks.

He added that the company has a network of international suppliers that import products into Singapore in bulk, which helps to save on costs.

Consumers are also able to purchase products on wholesale terms, allowing them to enjoy bigger discounts.

“Certain things in other countries are a lot cheaper than Singapore, even if you just buy it off the shelves instead of buying wholesale,” said Mr Lim, adding that Venus Beauty brings in products from places including Europe, US and Korea.

“For instance, if you want to buy a Japanese item, it will be expensive if you buy it off the wholesalers in Singapore, so what we do instead is to buy directly from the (overseas retailer) and then bring it in,” he said. “We cut out the middleman.”

COST VS QUALITY

A common concern among shoppers about products that are priced significantly lower than major shops, is that they might be of a lower quality or have minor defects.

However, Associate Professor Stephen Phua from the National University of Singapore’s law faculty said in some cases, the price differential may simply be due to the actual components in the products and may not actually be inferior.

“Different countries may have different technical or regulatory standards which may result in a price differential,” he said.

“For instance, one country might have stricter and more rigorous regulatory laws for certain products and as a result, the manufacturer may have to use a certain type of ingredient or have a higher content, which could therefore increase the cost of production,” he added.

“So therefore, when two things come in on the shelves, they look identical and they're both genuine products, it’s just that they are priced differently.”