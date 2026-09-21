Singapore baby-care brand Tollyjoy to wind down after 55 years

SINGAPORE: Homegrown baby-care brand Tollyjoy is winding down after 55 years, bringing to an end a name that has been familiar to generations of parents in Singapore.

In a Facebook post dated Sep 15, Tollyjoy said it is "winding down the brand", although it did not specify when its products would disappear from shelves.

Tollyjoy manufactures baby and mother-care essentials ranging from feeding bottles to cleaning products and pillows.

Founded in 1971, the family business was later led by second-generation chief executive Tan Wee Keng. An article published by Singapore Management University in 2018 said the company had about 200 employees and recorded S$16 million in annual revenue in 2016.

Tollyjoy said the decision to wind down the brand was a "bittersweet moment".

"For 55 years, Tollyjoy has accompanied parents through the little moments that make parenting so special," it said.

"To every parent and family who welcomed Tollyjoy into your homes, thank you for allowing us to accompany you on your parenting journey."

The company said customers can continue to buy Tollyjoy products from its retail partners at "special farewell prices" while stocks last.

CNA has contacted Tollyjoy for more information.