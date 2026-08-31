Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

SINGAPORE: Veteran diplomat and lawyer Tommy Koh, 88, has won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, which is regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize.

Prof Koh was one of three recipients named by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) on Monday (Aug 31).

The foundation hailed Prof Koh as an exemplary leader in international diplomacy who spent decades advancing dialogue and peaceful resolutions among nations.

“He played a pivotal role in the negotiations that culminated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, helping establish a framework for the equitable and peaceful use of the world’s oceans,” it said.

RMAF also noted that Prof Koh’s services extended beyond diplomacy as his work in academia, public policy, the arts and civic institutions in Singapore and beyond shaped generations of leaders.

“Through his steadfast faith in dialogue, the rule of law, and international cooperation, he has helped make peaceful coexistence possible in a world of unequal power,” it said.

Prof Koh served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for 55 years, holding positions such as Singapore’s permanent representative to the United Nations and ambassador to the US.

He was also MFA’s Ambassador-at-Large before he retired from the ministry this month.

“Building more than treaties and institutions, Koh has shaped generations of leaders, scholars and public servants, leaving a legacy that extends through universities, policy institutes, museums and the countless lives mentored,” said RMAF.

“Through all this, he has found the courage to speak out for the right and just.”

Prof Koh is the fourth Singaporean to receive the award since it was established in 1957 in memory of its namesake Filipino President Ramon Magsaysay. It was previously awarded to then Minister for National Development Lim Kim San in 1965, then Minister for Defence Goh Keng Swee in 1972 and Willing Hearts founder Tony Tay in 2017.

The Singapore Embassy in Manila congratulated Prof Koh, hailing his win as a "significant recognition".

"We are so proud that Professor Tommy Koh of Singapore has received this," it said in a Facebook post on Monday.