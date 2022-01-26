Singapore Government contributes US$50,000 to Tonga volcanic eruption and tsunami relief efforts

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 towards relief and recovery efforts in Tonga after the massive volcanic eruption and tsunami that struck the Pacific Island nation on Jan 15.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan informed his Tongan counterpart of the contribution in a condolence letter sent on Tuesday (Jan 25).

"I am saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," said Dr Balakrishnan in the letter to Tonga Minister for Foreign Affairs Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Tonga who have been affected by this unprecedented disaster."

The Government's contribution will be made through the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

It will supplement SRC's S$50,000 pledge to the Tongan Red Cross, and serve as seed money for the SRC's public fundraising appeal, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

The eruption of the undersea Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano triggered tsunami waves that destroyed villages and resorts and cut communications for the country of about 105,000 people. At least three people were killed.

The supply of drinking water has become a concern, as saltwater from the tsunami and volcanic ash have contaminated water sources on the islands.

The force of the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than that of the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War II, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The eruption caused unusually high waves in Peru that drowned two people and caused an oil spill. Tsunami warnings were also issued as far away as Japan and the US West Coast.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with Tonga during this difficult time," said Dr Balakrishnan in the letter. "I am confident that the people of Tonga will overcome this disaster with strength and fortitude."