Collective efforts of people in Singapore formed ‘strongest defence’ in fight against COVID-19: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: The collective efforts of people in Singapore formed the strongest defence against COVID-19 which cannot be easily broken, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

In his Total Defence Day message on Monday (Feb 14), Dr Ng said that the country has “one of the lowest death rates globally” because people in the country played their part against the coronavirus.

“Our economy has been kept intact and even expanded for some sectors. Our healthcare system is not broken and our people remain united. We continue to have law and order, peace and progress for Singapore,” he added.

“This is the power of Total Defence in facing any threat.”

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Singapore’s fall to the Japanese; 2022 also marks 55 years since the start of National Service.

NS is the “strongest” commitment to military defence, one of the key pillars of Total Defence as well as the backbone of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to defend against any potential aggressor, said Dr Ng.

“But Total Defence requires every Singaporean to do his or her part, if we are to overcome the enemy,” he added.