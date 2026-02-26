Singapore's fertility rate drops to historic low of 0.87 as country faces 'existential challenge': DPM Gan

Assuming the total fertility rate stays at 0.87, every 100 residents today will have 44 children and 19 grandchildren, said Mr Gan.

Over time, it will be “practically impossible” to reverse the trend, as Singapore will have fewer women who can bear children, he added.

"We cannot give up," said Mr Gan.

Noting the significant drop in total fertility rate from 1.24 a decade ago, he said low birth rates and an ageing population will “profoundly reshape” Singapore, as well as its society and economy in the coming years.

Singapore saw about 27,500 resident births in 2025, the lowest number in its recorded history, said Mr Gan.

“The overall trend is also of grave concern. Marriage rates have come down, and those who are married have fewer children or no children,” he added.

Singapore’s population is also ageing faster than ever, said Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

In 2025, one in five citizens was aged 65 or older, compared with one in eight in 2015.

“This is an existential challenge,” he said.

PARENTHOOD RESET

To change the trajectory of the total fertility rate, the issue cannot be addressed by policy measures alone, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

“What we need is a marriage and parenthood reset,” she added.

Singapore must reset three areas – how marriage and parenthood are viewed and supported, how workplaces can evolve to better align work and family, and how everyone can play their part, said Ms Indranee.

The government will form a new workgroup with the relevant agencies to look into these issues holistically and engage widely with members of the public, businesses and the people sector, she added.

It will build on current efforts to enhance government support for marriage and parenthood, cultivate positive mindsets about this, and work with employers to foster family-friendly workplace cultures and practices.

She added that the government will consider suggestions raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Budget debate, including more childcare leave and providing more support for parents with costs.