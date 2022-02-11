Singapore Pools extends outlet hours ahead of S$16 million Hong Bao draw

SINGAPORE: Singapore Pools will extend the operating hours of its outlets on Friday (Feb 11), ahead of the annual Toto Hong Bao draw.

A S$16 million prize could be won at the draw, which the Singapore Pools website states is the highest since 2000.

All branches and authorised retailers will be open until 9pm, and the draw will be conducted at 9.30pm.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed queues at popular outlets, with some people waiting hours to get their lottery tickets. Some lines have been seen to extend beyond the premises of the outlet, stretching into car parks and outside shopping centres.

In a video sent to CNA, customers could be seen standing by the pavement to buy tickets at a Singapore Pools outlet in Hougang.

Another video, posted by a Gabriel Lim on Facebook, showed a snaking queue at NEX shopping mall that went around the level.