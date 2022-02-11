Logo
Singapore Pools extends outlet hours ahead of S$16 million Hong Bao draw
Singapore

Long queues are seen in Hougang as people line up to buy tickets for the Toto Hong Bao draw. (Images: Screengrab from video/CNA reader)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
11 Feb 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 06:08PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore Pools will extend the operating hours of its outlets on Friday (Feb 11), ahead of the annual Toto Hong Bao draw.

A S$16 million prize could be won at the draw, which the Singapore Pools website states is the highest since 2000.

All branches and authorised retailers will be open until 9pm, and the draw will be conducted at 9.30pm.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed queues at popular outlets, with some people waiting hours to get their lottery tickets. Some lines have been seen to extend beyond the premises of the outlet, stretching into car parks and outside shopping centres.

In a video sent to CNA, customers could be seen standing by the pavement to buy tickets at a Singapore Pools outlet in Hougang.

Another video, posted by a Gabriel Lim on Facebook, showed a snaking queue at NEX shopping mall that went around the level.

In response to CNA queries, Singapore Pools said it has implemented COVID-19 safe management measures.

“In anticipation of long queues for Hong Bao Draw, ground assistants have also been deployed to ensure that such measures continue to be observed at all outlets,” the spokesman said.

It also urged customers, especially those who are high-risk, to use contactless methods to place their bets. This can be done through a registered Singapore Pools account as the primary method of transaction, it said.

Source: CNA/ga(ac)

