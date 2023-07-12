Tottenham Hotspur to play Lion City Sailors on Jul 26 instead of Roma

SINGAPORE: English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors on Jul 26 at the National Stadium.

The Sailors will replace Serie A club AS Roma, who had initially been slated to face Spurs.

"The change in schedule is because the Korean leg of AS Roma's tour is not proceeding as planned and the club has therefore had to reschedule its pre-season plan," said promoter TEG Sport on Wednesday (Jul 12).

"We are thrilled that (Lion City Sailors) will also be part of the action on the pitch," said TEG Sport CEO Geoff Jones.

The promoter said that ticket holders with seats in the Roma section for the match on Jul 26 will be automatically refunded.

Other existing match tickets remain valid, but match ticket holders can request a refund by 12pm on Jul 21.