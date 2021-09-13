Tougher laws to be introduced in October 2022 to reduce construction noise and greenhouse gas emissions

SINGAPORE: Contractors who carry out work at construction sites near residential areas and hospitals on days they are not supposed to may be required to set up cameras at their worksites.

The measure comes as authorities look to toughen enforcement of the no-work rule, which prohibits work at construction sites located within 150 metres of any hospital, home for the aged sick or residential building, on Sundays and public holidays. The National Environment Agency (NEA) may grant permits for quieter forms of work.

Under amendments to the Environmental Protection and Management Act that were passed on Monday (Sep 13), offenders may be made to install, maintain and operate electronic video surveillance systems, including closed-circuit television cameras, at their work sites. All this will be done at the contractor's own cost.

Authorities can specify the type of surveillance system required, the number and location of monitoring devices, as well as the duration in which the surveillance system is to be operational.

To facilitate remote monitoring and enforcement, recordings must be stored for a specified period and authorities must be given access to the recordings.

During the debate, members of parliament Don Wee (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) and Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) raised concerns over the impact of the new measures on the construction industry, which is already facing challenging times.

In response, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said the requirements would not affect the “vast majority” of construction sites that comply with the no-work rule.

“The requirement will only be imposed on the very small group of construction sites that have breached the no-work rule. This is around 150 out of 5,800 construction sites a year, or 3 per cent of all active sites," he said.

“There are limitations to the current enforcement approach, as violations of the no-work rule can only be confirmed through physical site inspections by NEA officers,” said Mr Tan. “This is resource-intensive, and not always effective, as the breach of the no-work rule could have stopped by the time NEA officers reach the construction site.”