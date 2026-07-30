Singapore must strengthen talent pipeline of business events industry to stay competitive: Gan Siow Huang

SINGAPORE: Singapore must continue to grow its capabilities, including by strengthening its pipeline of talent, to remain attractive as a destination as the business events industry evolves, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang said on Thursday (Jul 30).

To do so, the Singapore's meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry will need to invest in technology, people and innovation, she said.

Speaking at the Singapore MICE Forum, which was held at the Resorts World Convention Centre, Ms Gan said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority have already developed a digital plan for the MICE industry.

The plan provides practical guidance on digital solutions for the events industry, including the use of artificial intelligence-powered planning tools.

"Of course, technology is only as good as the people using it," she said, giving the example of how the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) has trained around 600 professionals in the industry through certification programmes last year.

She noted that as part of the three-day forum, two of the events will bring students and young professionals together to explore careers in the MICE industry.

“I want to encourage the industry leaders here to please engage our students and help to inspire the next generation of MICE professionals,” said Ms Gan.

Her comments come amid Singapore's shift in focus towards higher value tourism as part of the Tourism 2040 plan, which was unveiled in 2025.

The plan aims to grow tourism receipts to between S$47 billion (US$36 billion) and S$50 billion by 2040, up from S$29.8 billion in 2024, with business events expected to be a key contributor.

Last year, STB said it aims to triple MICE tourism receipts by 2040.

Giving an update on STB's efforts, Ms Gan said the board aims to launch a request for proposal for the downtown MICE hub next year.

Located near a potential new cruise terminal, the proposed hub will be an integrated development combining MICE facilities, accommodation, retail, dining and attractions.

It will expand Singapore’s ability to host larger events in the city centre, potentially creating new opportunities for business events in Singapore.