Singapore's tourism receipts expected to reach 50% of pre-pandemic levels; sector to grow further in 2023

SINGAPORE: The number of visitors to Singapore reached 6.3 million in 2022, exceeding the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) forecast of between 4 million and 6 million.

This was one-third of the number in 2019, before international travel came to a halt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore's tourism receipts, meanwhile, are estimated to reach S$13.8 billion to S$14.3 billion for 2022 - about 50 to 52 per cent of 2019 levels, according to figures released by STB on Tuesday (Jan 17).

In the first nine months of 2022, receipts came up to an estimated S$8.96 billion, with the top spenders hailing from Indonesia, India and Australia.

Final figures for tourism receipts will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

Barring unexpected circumstances, tourism activity is now expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, said STB.