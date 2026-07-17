Tourist guides adapt as AI and social media reshape how visitors explore Singapore

SINGAPORE: For the past decade, Mr Jack Zhao has been introducing visitors to Singapore, sharing with them the country’s history, culture and food.

But the veteran tourist guide says the job has changed dramatically in recent years.

Gone are the days when large tour groups regularly arrived on coaches. Instead, many travellers now prefer to explore Singapore on their own, planning trips with the help of social media and, increasingly, artificial intelligence.

"Now we have to change because … consumers' behaviour (has) changed," Mr Zhao told CNA. "We cannot use the old methods … It's difficult to survive."

ADAPTING TO CHANGING TOURIST BEHAVIOURS

Originally from China, the 60-year-old Singapore citizen has lived here for 30 years and says he has shifted his focus almost entirely to private tours, where visitors are looking for more personalised experiences.

"They want to focus on (a) certain niche … for example, culture, food … and heritage," he said.