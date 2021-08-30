At least two town councils appeal to raise budgets for estate upgrading works

SINGAPORE: At least two town councils have appealed to increase their budgets for estate renewal and upgrading projects, as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up construction costs and hampers productivity at worksites.

Responding to queries from CNA, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Monday (Aug 30) that it has received appeals from Chua Chu Kang and Jurong-Clementi town councils for an increase in their Neighbourhood Renewal Programme budgets.

MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-MacPherson) told CNA earlier that she also plans to appeal to the ministry to review her constituency's upgrading budget.

But MND said it is not necessary to raise budgets now.

"We are currently monitoring the situation and at this juncture, do not see the need to increase the budget for NRP (Neighbourhood Renewal Programme) projects. (Town councils) have been advised to work within their allocated budgets," said a ministry spokesperson.

The programme, which is fully funded by the Government, focuses on block and precinct improvements and is implemented by town councils.

According to this financial year’s Budget Book, Singapore will spend more than S$551 million on ongoing upgrading projects. About 27,800 flats will be upgraded under the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme and another 85,700 under the Home Improvement Programme.

This includes ongoing projects at various stages of implementation such as flats built between 1987 and 1997.

The Home Improvement Programme covers essential improvements paid for by the Government, such as repairing structural cracks, and optional improvements partially paid for by flat owners, such as toilet upgrading and elderly-friendly fittings. Unlike the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, it is implemented by the Housing Board.