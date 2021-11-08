TraceTogether vaccination verification restored after being temporarily unavailable on Monday

SINGAPORE: The vaccination status verification function on the TraceTogether app was temporarily unavailable on Monday (Nov 8), with some users reporting being unable to access it in the evening.

A Facebook user posted at about 6.15pm that the vaccination status verification was unavailable, while some Twitter users tweeted about the issue at about 7.45pm.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), which developed the app in collaboration with the health ministry, said on its Facebook page at 8.25pm that it was working to resolve the issue.

It advised premises conducting SafeEntry checks to admit users if they were unable to present their vaccination status.

At about 9.25pm, GovTech said in an update that the function had been restored, and that users could resume using the app for SafeEntry check-in at malls, restaurants and other venues.

"Thank you for the patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.