FAQ: When and where will you still need the TraceTogether app?

SINGAPORE: Most places in Singapore will no longer require SafeEntry check-ins with the TraceTogether application or token from Tuesday (Apr 26) as COVID-19 measures are eased.

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will be eased for nearly all settings from Tuesday, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force said last Friday.

But authorities are urging people to keep their TraceTogether application or token. Why do you need the app, and what happens if you delete it? Here's what you need to know:

Where do I no longer need to use the TraceTogether app or token?

Members of the public will be able to enter most venues such as shopping malls, supermarkets and places of worship without checking in using their TraceTogether application or token from Tuesday.

Health risk notices will also no longer be issued, and those who test positive for COVID-19 will not need to upload their TraceTogether data or submit their token from Tuesday.

Use of TraceTogether as a contact tracing tool will be stepped down, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung last Friday.

Eligible venue owners can deactivate their SafeEntry operations, he added.

Do I still need my TraceTogether app or token?

Yes, for places and events where vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are still in place.

This includes food and beverage establishments, such as restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres.

While patrons are not required to do SafeEntry check-ins for dining in at F&B outlets, there will be random checks on individuals by service staff and enforcement officers.

This was the practice for hawker centres and coffee shops before Tuesday, and it has been extended to all restaurants.

“The onus is on the patrons and customers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before dining in an F&B establishment,” said Mr Ong.

Where else will I need my TraceTogether app?

Besides F&B establishments, SafeEntry check-ins are still required at events with more than 500 attendees at any one time, such as concerts or large weddings.

Vaccination checks are still required at entry to certain nightlife establishments, including those that allow dancing. Participants will need to use the app to verify their vaccination or test status.

These are settings that are assessed to pose higher risks of COVID-19 transmission due to factors such as large crowds and unmasked activities, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last Friday.