Users can uninstall TraceTogether app, return tokens from Feb 13 to Mar 12

SINGAPORE: TraceTogether (TT) users can uninstall the app from their mobile phones and return their tokens to community clubs and centres from next Monday (Feb 13).

Businesses may also do the same for the SafeEntry (Business) app.

The issuance and replacement of tokens at community clubs and centres (CCs) will also stop on Feb 13, while the token vending machines have also ceased operations, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) on Thursday.

The token return exercise will begin from Feb 13 to Mar 12, with members of the public able to drop off their tokens at the TT counters found at all 108 CCs.

Members of the public may also return tokens on behalf of family members and friends.

The returned tokens will be sent for "refurbishment and recycling", said SNDGO.

"We encourage everyone to return the tokens, to ensure that they are ready for distribution should TT operations be reactivated," it added.

Over the past few months, as the COVID-19 pandemic situation stabilised, the Government has progressively stepped down TT and Safe Entry (SE), said the Ministry of Health.

The ministry no longer requires infected persons to submit TT data, SE data is no longer being collected, and it has deleted all identifiable TT and SE data from its servers and databases.

However, the TT data pertaining to a murder case in May 2020 will be retained indefinitely. This is especially necessary for serious cases such as murder, MOH added.