Users can uninstall TraceTogether app, return tokens from Feb 13 to Mar 12
Members of the public can drop off their TT tokens at counters found at all 108 community clubs and centres (CCs).
SINGAPORE: TraceTogether (TT) users can uninstall the app from their mobile phones and return their tokens to community clubs and centres from next Monday (Feb 13).
Businesses may also do the same for the SafeEntry (Business) app.
The issuance and replacement of tokens at community clubs and centres (CCs) will also stop on Feb 13, while the token vending machines have also ceased operations, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) on Thursday.
The token return exercise will begin from Feb 13 to Mar 12, with members of the public able to drop off their tokens at the TT counters found at all 108 CCs.
Members of the public may also return tokens on behalf of family members and friends.
The returned tokens will be sent for "refurbishment and recycling", said SNDGO.
"We encourage everyone to return the tokens, to ensure that they are ready for distribution should TT operations be reactivated," it added.
Over the past few months, as the COVID-19 pandemic situation stabilised, the Government has progressively stepped down TT and Safe Entry (SE), said the Ministry of Health.
The ministry no longer requires infected persons to submit TT data, SE data is no longer being collected, and it has deleted all identifiable TT and SE data from its servers and databases.
However, the TT data pertaining to a murder case in May 2020 will be retained indefinitely. This is especially necessary for serious cases such as murder, MOH added.
REACTIVATION OF TRACETOGETHER PROGRAMME IF NEEDED
From next Monday, Singapore will move down to Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) Green - putting COVID-19 in the same category as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the H7N9 bird flu strain.
The wearing of masks on public transport as well as in some healthcare and residential care settings will no longer be mandatory.
"It is nevertheless useful to keep both the TT and SE systems ready for reactivation for the contingency when a new, more dangerous Variant of Concern breaks out," said MOH.
MOH said that registration details such as name, business UEN, and mobile number will be retained in the system, to minimise the steps taken by individuals and companies to set up and re-register for TT and SE, should it be needed.
Both the TT and SE (Business) apps will also remain available on the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery for quick reactivation if needed.
SNDGO meanwhile advised members of the public that should TT operations be reactivated, those who can use the TT app should do so, instead of collecting a token.
"The app allows for swifter updates and quicker contact tracing," it said. "We will prioritise distributing TT tokens to those who cannot use the TT app, such as seniors, children, and those without smartphones."
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force (MTF), said on Thursday that there would be a "comprehensive" after-action review of how the pandemic was handled in Singapore.
A report will be published, and it will be debated in Parliament in due course, he added.
"The journey to this point has not been easy. We've had many ups and downs, we've had to deal with many unexpected curveballs and surprises along the way," said Mr Wong at what he later said was officially the last MTF press conference.
"But we managed to reach this point together because we all did our part."