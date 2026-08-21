Tradenation luxury goods scam: Tradeluxury director charged with money laundering

SINGAPORE: The director of a company tied to a multimillion-dollar luxury goods scam was charged on Friday (Aug 21) with money laundering and failing to exercise reasonable diligence in her duties.

Singaporean Yap Lee Peng Somchai, 30, was a director of Tradeluxury, one of two companies at the centre of the Tradenation luxury goods scam. She was also an authorised signatory of Tradeluxury’s bank account.

Somchai faces one charge of transferring property while having reasonable grounds to believe that it represented benefits from criminal conduct.

She was also charged with failing to exercise reasonable diligence in the discharge of her duties as a company director.

Between May and August 2022, police received 187 reports against Tradeluxury and Tradenation, with customers alleging that the companies failed to fulfil orders for luxury watches and bags despite receiving full payment.

Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, the main decision-maker for both companies, and her Singaporean husband Pi Jiapeng have already been convicted and jailed over their roles in the case.

Providing an update on the case, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said several properties in Thailand were provisionally seized by the Thai Anti-Money Laundering Office in June following extensive collaboration with Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

“CAD is facilitating the consolidation of victims' claims for the potential recovery of these properties, subject to Thailand's laws and legal processes," SPF added.

Victims who had previously lodged police reports in relation to the case have been contacted, SPF said.