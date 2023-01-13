Tradenation luxury goods scam: Couple charged with more offences

SINGAPORE: A couple accused of carrying out a multi-million-dollar luxury goods scam were charged on Friday (Jan 13) with more offences.

Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 27, was given two fresh charges while his wife, 28-year-old Thai national Siriwipa Pansuk, was handed one.

One of Pi's new charges stated that at about 3.30pm on Oct 18 last year, he refused to sign his statement when required to by a police officer.

Pi is also accused of failing to report for bail at Ang Mo Kio Division Headquarters on Jul 12 last year when he was required to do so. This was after he was released on bail on Jun 28 last year.

Pansuk is accused of leaving Singapore on Jul 4 last year without applying for the return of her Thai passport and having it returned to her. She surrendered it to authorities on Jun 30, 2022.

Pi now has a total of five charges, while Pansuk has four. The couple were remanded and slated to return to court for pre-trial conferences in February.