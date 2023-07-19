11 people taken to hospital after traffic accident along KPE

SINGAPORE: Eleven people were taken to hospital after a traffic accident along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday (Jul 19) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the KPE towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) before Buangkok Flyover at about 7.50am.

The accident involved a car and a lorry, according to the police.

Of the 11 injured, 10 were passengers from the lorry - aged 22 to 42. The other was a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car.

Police said investigations are ongoing.