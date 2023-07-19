Logo
Singapore

11 people taken to hospital after traffic accident along KPE
Singapore

11 people taken to hospital after traffic accident along KPE

11 people taken to hospital after traffic accident along KPE

A photo of the damaged car. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Road Accident)

19 Jul 2023 02:13PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 02:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Eleven people were taken to hospital after a traffic accident along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday (Jul 19) morning. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the KPE towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) before Buangkok Flyover at about 7.50am. 

The accident involved a car and a lorry, according to the police.

Of the 11 injured, 10 were passengers from the lorry - aged 22 to 42. The other was a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car. 

Police said investigations are ongoing. 

A photo of the fallen tree. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Road Accident)

A photo on social media showed a car with its bonnet flattened. Another photo showed a tree had fallen across the expressway. 

On Wednesday, the National Environment Agency issued a heavy rain warning on Twitter at about 8.55am. 

"Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over northern southern eastern and central areas of Singapore between 9am and 10am. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain." 

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

