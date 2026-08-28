Road accidents, casualties rise in first half of 2026

SINGAPORE: Road traffic accidents and casualties rose in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, continuing an upward trend over the past three years, the police said in their mid-year traffic report on Friday (Aug 28).

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries or deaths rose by 2.7 per cent to 3,929 in the first half of 2026, up from 3,826 in the first six months of 2025. The total number of road casualties increased by 3.6 per cent from 4,973 to 5,151.

The police noted that there were fewer fatal accidents and deaths during the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

There were 60 such accidents in the first six months of 2026, down from 78, while deaths fell from 79 to 61. The police largely attributed the 22.8 per cent drop to fewer fatalities among motorcyclists and pillion riders.

However, they cautioned that the overall traffic situation remains concerning.

“While fatal accidents and fatalities decreased in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, the longer-term trend remains worrying,” the police said.