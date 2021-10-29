Traffic Police officer hit by car in viral video suffers minor injuries, driver to be charged

SINGAPORE: The silver Mitsubishi Lancer had not been associated with any crimes, but with his 12 years' experience with the police, Station Inspector (SI) Abdul Hakim spotted “tell-tale signs” of a suspicious vehicle.

SI Hakim had signalled to the driver of the Lancer to stop while he was on patrol along Upper Paya Lebar Road on Thursday (Oct 28).

The driver stopped his vehicle by the side of the road, and the Traffic Police (TP) officer dismounted his motorcycle to conduct a check.

But the car then sped off, leading SI Hakim to give chase.

Following six minutes of hot pursuit, the car came to a stop after turning into Geylang East Avenue 1.

SI Hakim then moved ahead of the Lancer in an attempt to intercept it.

However, the car suddenly reversed, allegedly colliding into a fellow Traffic Police officer who had joined the chase.

SI Hakim said his colleague - who had managed to jump off his motorcycle and avoid serious injuries - was still able to move and give him the go-ahead to continue the pursuit.

“He was shouting go, go, go,” the Traffic Police officer recalled, speaking to the media on Friday afternoon.

A video of the incident, taken from the dashcam footage of a nearby vehicle, was uploaded online, quickly going viral.

The officer - identified as Senior Staff Sergeant (SSS) Haidil Osman in a Facebook post by Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim - suffered only minor injuries, receiving cuts on his hand and contusion on his legs.

“It was fortunate that our TP officer did not suffer more serious injuries. His training, experience and instinct to get out of harm’s way, saved his life,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Heng Chih Yang, commander of Bedok Police Division.