No summons issued to cyclists for flouting rule on group length: Police

SINGAPORE: The Traffic Police has not issued any summons to cyclists for flouting the rules on cycling group length since it took effect on Jan 1, 2022, the police said on Monday (May 8).

Cyclists on roads in Singapore have to keep to groups of no more than five bicycles in length. On single-lane roads and in bus lanes during operational hours, riders have to be in a single file.

When riding on roads with two or more lanes, cyclists can ride two abreast, in groups of up to 10.

The issue came to the fore after an accident in April that left a cyclist in hospital with a minor brain bleed.

The injured cyclist's wife wrote on Facebook that a "peloton of crazy cyclists" caused the collision with her husband. She said they ignored the safety of others and rode off.

The police said last month that investigations are ongoing.

The limit on cycling group length was introduced due to space constraints on Singapore’s roads, the Ministry of Transport said in October 2021.

Those caught breaching the rule can be fined S$150 (US$110).

About a year after the rule was implemented, road cyclists told CNA it was not practical because riders cannot prevent other cyclists from merging into the original group, and switching formations was a concern when travelling along a mix of single-lane and multi-lane roads.