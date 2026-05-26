Repeat offender, 25, gets almost 17 years' jail for trafficking cannabis, taking meth

SINGAPORE: A young man took up his best friend's request and collected a parcel that contained cannabis.

While he was waiting for further instructions on who to deliver the parcel to, Alger Aw Wei Jun was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers conducting a raid.

The 25-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Tuesday (May 26) to 16 years and 10 months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

The bulk of the sentence was for possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. He also admitted to possessing methamphetamine and consuming meth.

Another five charges were taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The court heard that Aw has known the co-accused, 32-year-old Hidayatullah Taruna Jaya Taruna, since late 2022.

Aw's defence lawyer, Mr Johnathan Lee from law firm Fong & Fong, said that Aw had come to know Hidayatullah through an acquaintance whom Aw met in a reformative training centre.

On the night of Aug 5, 2024, Hidayatullah asked Aw for his help to collect a "book" and deliver it to his friend in exchange for cash.

Aw knew that the "book" referred to cannabis. He regarded Hidayatullah as his best friend who had helped him with money multiple times, so he agreed.

On the morning of Aug 6, 2024, Hidayatullah sent photos and a video to Aw to show him where he could collect the cannabis.

Aw headed to a staircase landing of a public housing block in Ang Mo Kio and saw a bag containing cannabis there at a dry riser – a boxed outlet of pipes from which firefighters access water during an emergency.

He retrieved it and waited for further instructions on where to meet Hidayatullah's friend.

At about 2.20pm that same day, CNB officers acted on information that they received and raided the public housing unit where Aw was, arresting him.

A block containing at least 459.2g of cannabis – a Class A controlled drug – was found on him.

Packets of meth were also found on Aw, and his urine tested positive for the drug, which he had consumed before being arrested.

Aw had been convicted in March 2021 of consuming and trafficking meth, making him a repeat offender liable for enhanced punishment.

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS

The prosecution sought a jail term from 16 years and 10 months to 19 years, along with 12 to 13 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Riasudeen noted that the mandatory minimum sentence for possessing at least 329.9 g of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking was five years' jail and five strokes of the cane. The maximum is 20 years' jail and 15 strokes, for a first-time offender.

As a repeat offender, Aw faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years' jail and 10 strokes, while the maximum was 30 years' jail and 15 strokes.

Mr Lee, Aw's lawyer who took on the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, asked for leniency and a penalty of between 14 and 10 months' jail and 17 years and 10 months' jail, along with 12 strokes of the cane.

Mr Lee said Aw is of "modest background and limited education". His father has died, while his mother was estranged from him since Aw was around three years old.

Aw's younger brother was recently released with a tag for drug-related offences, the lawyer added.

He also said that Aw was close to his grandmother, who lives with his aunt.

Since no one was in a position to be his bailor, Aw has been remanded since August 2024, Mr Lee told the court.

He said that Aw, a bartender before the incidents occurred, "candidly" admitted to his offences after being arrested.

"The defence submits that at 25 years old, the accused still has room for reform," the lawyer argued.

He had asked that a lenient sentence be given to improve Aw's employment prospects and facilitate his reintegration into society.

Hidayatullah's case is pending.