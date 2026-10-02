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Trailer driver arrested after fatal accident with cyclist in Defu industrial area
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Singapore

Trailer driver arrested after fatal accident with cyclist in Defu industrial area

A 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trailer driver arrested after fatal accident with cyclist in Defu industrial area

The junction of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7. (Image: Google Maps)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
02 Oct 2026 04:28PM
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SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old trailer driver was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident involving a cyclist in the Defu industrial area on Thursday (Oct 1).

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7 around 10.10am.

Police said that the accident involved a bicycle and a trailer.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the police.

The male trailer driver had left the scene before the police arrived and was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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Source: CNA/dc

Related Topics

accident Singapore Police Force Singapore Civil Defence Force Defu Lane
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