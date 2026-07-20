Crowding, inconsiderate behaviour, air-con issues among top commuter concerns: PTC survey

SINGAPORE: Crowding and irregular bus waiting times, inconsiderate commuter behaviour and weak air-conditioning on trains were among the top concerns raised by commuters regarding Singapore's public transport network, according to survey findings by the Public Transport Council (PTC).

The findings, released by the PTC on Monday (Jul 20), were based on the Public Transport Customer Satisfaction Survey 2025 as well as other feedback received through channels such as focus group dialogue and public feedback involving 5,505 commuters.

Overall, the public transport satisfaction survey found that 87 per cent of commuters expressed satisfaction with Singapore’s public transport system.

A Point-to-Point Transport Services Customer Satisfaction Survey involving 1,700 commuters also found that 96 per cent of commuters were satisfied with Singapore’s point-to-point transport services.

PTC has been engaging the Land Transport Authority (LTA), public transport operators and commuters to discuss ways to improve these aspects of public transport journeys, it said.

“We understand that many of the proposed solutions require careful balancing of the interests of commuters, operators and the wider public,” said the council’s chairperson Janet Ang.

“While agencies and operators will continue to improve the hardware of our public transport network, every commuter also has a role to play through greater care, courtesy and consideration for one another,” Ms Ang said.