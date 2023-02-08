Regular service resumes on North-South Line after delays due to fault

SINGAPORE: Regular service resumed on the North-South Line after delays of up to 25 minutes between Woodlands and Yishun stations on Wednesday (Feb 8) due to a track point fault.

A track point fault is a glitch affecting a switch that allows trains to change tracks.

The fault began at about 6.45am, said SMRT in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

It first informed commuters of the delay via a tweet at 6.58am, telling commuters to “add 10mins train travel time btwn #Yishun and #Woodlands”.

In a Facebook post at 8.11am, it said that the fault had occurred on the North-South Line between Sembawang and Admiralty MRT stations. As a result, trains were moving at a slower speed between Woodlands and Yishun stations in both directions, and commuters were advised to add up to 20 minutes’ travel time.

They were also urged to take alternative routes such as the Thomson-East Coast Line to get to the city area.

Free bus services were also available between those stations, it said, adding that SMRT engineers had been deployed to recover service.

In a subsequent tweet at 12.08pm, SMRT told commuters to “add at least 25mins train travel time between #Yishun and #Woodlands".

About 40 minutes later, it said that regular service has resumed, and that the free bus services have stopped.