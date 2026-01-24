New digital signs at Serangoon MRT station aim to ease commuter confusion during train breakdowns

SINGAPORE: During train disruptions, station staff typically scramble to manually put up signs, direct commuters and activate blinking lights at bus stops for free bridging buses.

That strain on manpower could soon be eased. A new trial at Serangoon MRT station uses digital signage and automation to better guide commuters to alternative travel options during rail breakdowns.

Under the trial, digital displays within the station will show the colour-coded status of all rail lines, allowing commuters to check service conditions before starting their journeys.