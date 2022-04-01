Logo
Train fault along Circle Line resolved after nearly an hour
Commuters at MacPherson station on Apr 1, 2022, when a train fault delayed some journeys on the Circle Line. (Photo: Sim Yee)

01 Apr 2022 09:18PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 09:19PM)
SINGAPORE: A train fault caused delays along the Circle Line for nearly an hour on Friday (Apr 1). 

In response to CNA's queries, operator SMRT said a technical failure was detected on a Circle Line train heading towards HarbourFront at about 11.25am.

Commuters safely disembarked at Paya Lebar station, said SMRT Trains' head of Circle Line Ho Foo Sing.

"When the train was being withdrawn to the depot, a train fault occurred near Tai Seng station," Mr Ho added. 

Announcements were made to inform commuters that there was additional travel time of up to 30 minutes between Stadium and Bartley MRT stations.

A shuttle train was operated back and forth between both those stations, Mr Ho said, adding that free regular and bridging bus services were also made available between Promenade and Serangoon MRT stations.

"Additional staff were activated to assist commuters at the affected stations," he said.

Regular train services resumed from about 12.20pm. 

"We are sorry to have affected commuters’ midday journeys," Mr Ho said.

Source: CNA/vc

