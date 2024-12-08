Train services between Tanah Merah and Tampines on track to resume on Dec 11; works 40% complete

The works are for a junction connecting the new tracks leading from the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) to those at the EWL.

"So far, we have removed the existing tracks. We have removed the existing track side equipment. We have also put in new ballast, the new turnout tracks. And as of this morning, we have completed all the welding for the rail joints," Mr Chia added during a media site visit on Sunday.

The media were shown ongoing works at the Tanah Merah viaduct, some distance away from the ECID.

Currently, workers are still installing track side equipment, which involves placing the third rail, signalling equipment, and power supply cables.

Mr Chia said that works were progressing according to schedule.