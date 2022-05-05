Dog trainer pleads guilty after two French bulldogs left in her car boot die

SINGAPORE: A dog trainer pleaded guilty on Thursday (May 5) after two dogs that were in her care died as a result of being left in a car boot for around 90 minutes.

Sabrina Sim Xin Huey, 30, had been accused of failing to remove the two French bulldogs from her car after she had parked, resulting in them being subjected to heat exposure and eventually dying from heat stress.

Court documents showed that in January 2020, Sim - who has been a dog trainer since 2014 - had been engaged by the complainant to train one of her dogs for 10 sessions.

Sim was subsequently engaged to train her other dog when it arrived in Singapore as well.

The dogs, named Chocoby and Hunniby, were both imported by the complainant - who was not named - from Australia into Singapore.

"The arrangement involved boarding and training services where both dogs would stay with the accused during the whole training period," said National Parks Board prosecutor Andy Dinesh in his statement of facts.

On Aug 25, 2020, Sim drove both dogs in her car to a training session, which started at about 12.30pm and ended at around 1.45pm.

The dogs were placed by Sim in the boot of the vehicle, which was a hatchback with an open boot area.