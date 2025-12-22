Trans-Cab and Geolah granted full ride-hailing licences, bringing number of operators in Singapore to 7

SINGAPORE: Geolah and Trans-Cab’s one-year provisional licences for point-to-point (P2P) transport services have been converted into full three-year ride-hailing operator licences, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Dec 22).

This brings the total number of full ride-hailing operators in Singapore to seven, including Grab, CDG Zig, Ryde, Tada and Gojek.

The provisional licences, awarded to Geolah and Trans-Cab on Dec 23, 2024, allowed them to provide ride-hailing services from Jan 1, 2025 as they worked to meet LTA’s regulatory standards.

“Over the past year, the two operators have demonstrated that they are able to meet LTA’s regulatory standards for full licences,” the authority said.

Geolah and Trans-Cab's full three-year licences will be valid from Jan 1, 2025 to Dec 31, 2027.

Under LTA’s P2P regulatory framework, operators with 800 or more bookable vehicles on their platform will be licensed based on the type of services - street hail, ride hail or carpool - provided.

“With this, there will be more ride-hailing choices in Singapore,” LTA added.